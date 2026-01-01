Huntress Managed SIEM Logo

Huntress Managed SIEM

Managed SIEM with 24/7 AI-assisted SOC for threat detection and compliance

Security Operations
Commercial
Huntress Managed SIEM Description

Huntress Managed SIEM is a security information and event management solution operated by a 24/7 AI-assisted security operations center. The platform ingests log data from endpoints, firewalls, VPNs, identity systems, password management tools, and other sources for threat detection and compliance purposes. The service uses proprietary Smart Filtering technology to process log data and reduce noise by focusing on security-relevant events. The SOC team monitors environments continuously to detect threats, investigate incidents, and conduct threat hunting activities. The platform identifies malicious attacker infrastructure and specific attack techniques such as RDP brute force attacks. For compliance requirements, the system provides log data retention for up to seven years with encryption in transit and at rest. The platform includes search capabilities and reporting functions designed for audit readiness. Pricing is based on data sources with pooled data allocation rather than per-gigabyte ingestion costs. The SOC team handles detection tuning, rule writing, false positive reduction, and incident response activities. When threats are confirmed, the team provides detailed incident reports and can perform remediation actions. The platform is designed to respond to threats early in the attack chain through continuous monitoring and analysis of security events across the environment.

