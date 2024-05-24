FireEye Helix API Documentation Description

FireEye Helix is a cloud-hosted security operations platform designed for managing security incidents from alert to resolution. The platform combines next-generation SIEM capabilities with orchestration and threat intelligence features. The platform enables security teams to conduct core security operations functions including alert management, search, analysis, investigations, and reporting. It integrates with existing security tools to augment their capabilities and maximize the value of security investments. FireEye Helix provides API access for programmatic interaction with the platform. The API supports custom search queries for investigating security events and data. Alert management capabilities allow users to view, create, and update alerts through GET, POST, and PUT operations. The API enables automation and integration with other security tools and workflows. The platform is available with any FireEye solution and is designed by security professionals for security operations teams. It serves as a centralized platform for security operations activities and incident response workflows.