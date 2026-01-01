SentinelOne AI SIEM Logo

SentinelOne AI SIEM

AI-driven SIEM platform for real-time threat detection and response

Security Operations
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

SentinelOne AI SIEM Description

SentinelOne AI SIEM is a security information and event management platform that uses artificial intelligence for threat detection and response. The platform ingests data from first-party and third-party sources, including endpoint, cloud, network, identity, and email security tools, with 10GB per day included at no additional cost. The system operates without traditional indexing requirements and provides schema-free data ingestion that supports both structured and unstructured data formats. OCSF (Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework) is natively supported. The platform offers unlimited data retention without requiring node rebalancing or resource reallocation. AI-driven detection capabilities analyze security data to identify patterns and anomalies. The platform includes automated playbooks for incident response and integrates threat intelligence feeds. Real-time visibility is provided through a unified console that displays security events across the enterprise environment. The system includes hyperautomation capabilities designed to replace traditional SOAR workflows. Investigation and response processes can be automated, with the platform supporting autonomous protection under human governance. The platform is designed for Security Operations Centers (SOCs) and provides enterprise-wide threat hunting capabilities. Data streaming enables real-time detection at scale, with the architecture designed to handle exabyte-scale data loads. The platform integrates with existing security infrastructure and supports open ecosystem connectivity to avoid vendor lock-in.

SentinelOne AI SIEM FAQ

Common questions about SentinelOne AI SIEM including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

SentinelOne AI SIEM is AI-driven SIEM platform for real-time threat detection and response developed by SentinelOne. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, Incident Response.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →