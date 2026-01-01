SentinelOne AI SIEM Description

SentinelOne AI SIEM is a security information and event management platform that uses artificial intelligence for threat detection and response. The platform ingests data from first-party and third-party sources, including endpoint, cloud, network, identity, and email security tools, with 10GB per day included at no additional cost. The system operates without traditional indexing requirements and provides schema-free data ingestion that supports both structured and unstructured data formats. OCSF (Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework) is natively supported. The platform offers unlimited data retention without requiring node rebalancing or resource reallocation. AI-driven detection capabilities analyze security data to identify patterns and anomalies. The platform includes automated playbooks for incident response and integrates threat intelligence feeds. Real-time visibility is provided through a unified console that displays security events across the enterprise environment. The system includes hyperautomation capabilities designed to replace traditional SOAR workflows. Investigation and response processes can be automated, with the platform supporting autonomous protection under human governance. The platform is designed for Security Operations Centers (SOCs) and provides enterprise-wide threat hunting capabilities. Data streaming enables real-time detection at scale, with the architecture designed to handle exabyte-scale data loads. The platform integrates with existing security infrastructure and supports open ecosystem connectivity to avoid vendor lock-in.