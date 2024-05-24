Google Security Operations
Cloud-native SIEM, SOAR, and threat intel platform for SecOps teams
Google Security Operations
Cloud-native SIEM, SOAR, and threat intel platform for SecOps teams
Google Security Operations Description
Google Security Operations (SecOps) is a cloud-native security operations platform that combines SIEM, SOAR, and threat intelligence capabilities. The platform ingests and analyzes security telemetry data at scale for threat detection, investigation, and response. The detection capabilities include curated detections maintained by Google's threat research team, custom detection authoring using Yara-L language, and data pipeline management for routing, filtering, redacting, and transforming security telemetry. The platform integrates Gemini AI for natural language search, detection creation, and investigative assistance. Investigation features include threat-centric case management, interactive alert graphing, automatic entity stitching, and AI-generated case summaries with response recommendations. The platform provides search capabilities for surfacing additional investigation data. Response capabilities include SOAR functionality with playbook automation, orchestration across security tools, and an auto-documenting case wall for team collaboration. The platform tracks analyst productivity metrics and mean time to respond (MTTR). Google SecOps is recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SIEM. The platform supports SIEM migration, SOC modernization, and government-scale cyber defense through Google Cloud Cybershield.
Google Security Operations FAQ
Common questions about Google Security Operations including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Google Security Operations is Cloud-native SIEM, SOAR, and threat intel platform for SecOps teams developed by Google Cloud. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Case Management, Cloud Security.
