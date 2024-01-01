Kubernetes Event Exporter 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This tool allows exporting the often missed Kubernetes events to various outputs for observability or alerting purposes. Configuration is done via a YAML file, allowing users to filter events based on properties and route critical events to alerting tools like Opsgenie or dump all events to an Elasticsearch instance. Users can also route Pod related events to owners via Slack based on namespaces and labels.