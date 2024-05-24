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JLS Tech SECURIA

by JLS Technology USA

Integrated threat protection platform with SIEM, IDS/IPS, and analytics

Security Operations Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Network Monitoring
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JLS Tech SECURIA Description

SECURIA is an integrated threat protection platform designed to control and monitor heterogeneous IT technology across the threat landscape. The platform provides intrusion detection and prevention capabilities combined with contextual analytics, security incident and event management, and response and remediation services. The platform integrates multiple point solutions into a unified monitoring service. It combines web application and endpoint protections with behavioral analytics to identify and preempt breaches post-infection, detecting sophisticated threat vectors and shutting them down at the source. SECURIA manages network and Internet security along with infrastructure components including servers, mobile devices, network devices and flow, applications, firewalls, databases, storage systems, virtualization, gateways, email and directory services. The platform provides auditable compliance with HIPAA, SOX and PCI-DSS regulatory requirements. The service is delivered on a monthly subscription basis that includes engineering, configuration, tuning, licenses and maintenance. It includes a dedicated Security Operations Control Center providing 24x7x365 support with a 15-minute response SLA. The service covers detection, identification, containment, disposal of threats, and detailed evidence of attacks, managing the entire incident response process through completion and recovery.

JLS Tech SECURIA FAQ

Common questions about JLS Tech SECURIA including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

JLS Tech SECURIA is Integrated threat protection platform with SIEM, IDS/IPS, and analytics developed by JLS Technology USA. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Network Monitoring.

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