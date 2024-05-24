Exabeam New-Scale Fusion
Security operations platform combining SIEM, UEBA, and SOAR capabilities
Exabeam New-Scale Fusion
Security operations platform combining SIEM, UEBA, and SOAR capabilities
Exabeam New-Scale Fusion Description
Exabeam New-Scale Fusion is a security operations platform that combines multiple security capabilities into a unified solution. The platform integrates security information and event management (SIEM), user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA), and security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) functionalities. The platform is designed to provide security operations centers with tools for threat detection, investigation, and response. It processes security data from various sources to identify potential security incidents and anomalous behaviors across an organization's environment. The New-Scale Fusion platform aims to address the challenges security teams face in managing large volumes of security data and alerts. It provides capabilities for log management, behavioral analysis, and automated response workflows to help security analysts prioritize and respond to threats. The platform is built to scale with organizational needs and can be deployed to support security operations across different environments. It includes features for case management, incident investigation, and threat hunting to support the full lifecycle of security operations activities.
Exabeam New-Scale Fusion FAQ
Common questions about Exabeam New-Scale Fusion including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Exabeam New-Scale Fusion is Security operations platform combining SIEM, UEBA, and SOAR capabilities developed by Exabeam. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Automation, Behavioral Analysis, Incident Response.
