Senseon Intelligence Cloud Description

SenseOn Intelligence Cloud is a security operations platform that provides an alternative to traditional SIEM solutions. The platform uses AI-driven analysis to reduce alert volumes and false positives while providing threat detection and response capabilities. The system employs intelligent data architecture that reduces storage requirements compared to traditional SIEM platforms. It processes security data and generates focused alerts, reducing typical alert volumes from hundreds per day to single digits. The platform includes AI agents that investigate, correlate, and provide contextual intelligence rather than generating raw alerts. SenseOn includes a Universal Sensor that can be deployed in under 5 minutes and provides over 1100 out-of-the-box detections. The platform offers a unified interface that consolidates multiple security functions into a single system. The service includes managed SOC capabilities with 24/7 threat hunting, investigation, and response services. Security teams can communicate directly with dedicated analysts through the platform interface without ticketing systems. The platform features visual playbook builders for incident response automation and workflow creation. The system is designed for resource-constrained security teams, offering predictable subscription-based pricing instead of volume-based costs typical of traditional SIEM platforms.