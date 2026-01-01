Integrity360 Managed SIEM Description

Integrity360 Managed SIEM is a security information and event management service delivered as a managed offering. The service provides centralized log collection, correlation, and analysis capabilities to detect security threats and incidents across an organization's IT infrastructure. The service operates as part of Integrity360's broader managed security services portfolio, which includes integration with their detection and response capabilities. Organizations can leverage this managed SIEM to monitor security events without maintaining in-house SIEM infrastructure and expertise. The service is positioned within Integrity360's Managed Detection & Response service line, working alongside other managed security offerings such as EDR, XDR, and NDR services. This allows organizations to consolidate their security monitoring and threat detection activities under a single managed service provider. As a managed service, Integrity360 handles the operational aspects of SIEM deployment, including configuration, tuning, monitoring, and maintenance. The service is designed for organizations seeking to improve their security monitoring capabilities while outsourcing the operational complexity of running a SIEM platform.