Integrity360 Managed SIEM Logo

Integrity360 Managed SIEM

Managed SIEM service for log collection, analysis, and threat detection

Security Operations
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Integrity360 Managed SIEM Description

Integrity360 Managed SIEM is a security information and event management service delivered as a managed offering. The service provides centralized log collection, correlation, and analysis capabilities to detect security threats and incidents across an organization's IT infrastructure. The service operates as part of Integrity360's broader managed security services portfolio, which includes integration with their detection and response capabilities. Organizations can leverage this managed SIEM to monitor security events without maintaining in-house SIEM infrastructure and expertise. The service is positioned within Integrity360's Managed Detection & Response service line, working alongside other managed security offerings such as EDR, XDR, and NDR services. This allows organizations to consolidate their security monitoring and threat detection activities under a single managed service provider. As a managed service, Integrity360 handles the operational aspects of SIEM deployment, including configuration, tuning, monitoring, and maintenance. The service is designed for organizations seeking to improve their security monitoring capabilities while outsourcing the operational complexity of running a SIEM platform.

Integrity360 Managed SIEM FAQ

Common questions about Integrity360 Managed SIEM including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Integrity360 Managed SIEM is Managed SIEM service for log collection, analysis, and threat detection developed by Integrity360. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Log Analysis, Log Management, Managed SOC.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →