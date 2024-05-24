Wazuh Oops! something went wrong Logo

Wazuh Oops! something went wrong

by Wazuh

Open-source SIEM and XDR platform for threat detection and response

Security Operations Commercial
Hybrid|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Open SourceLog Management
Visit website
Compare
Compare
0
Explore Security Operations7 AlternativesCompareStacksMarket MapExplore All Tools
MCPThe entire cybersecurity market, one prompt awayTry MCP Access

Wazuh Oops! something went wrong Description

Wazuh is an open-source security platform that provides security information and event management (SIEM) and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities. The platform monitors endpoints, cloud workloads, containers, and network infrastructure to detect threats, vulnerabilities, and compliance violations. The solution collects and analyzes security data from multiple sources including operating systems, applications, and cloud environments. It performs log analysis, file integrity monitoring, and configuration assessment to identify security issues and policy violations. Wazuh includes vulnerability detection capabilities that scan systems for known vulnerabilities and misconfigurations. The platform correlates security events to detect complex attack patterns and provides incident response capabilities through automated actions and integrations with other security tools. The platform supports deployment across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, providing centralized visibility and management of security events. It includes compliance monitoring features aligned with regulatory frameworks such as PCI DSS, GDPR, and HIPAA. Wazuh operates with a distributed architecture consisting of agents deployed on monitored systems and a central server that processes and stores security data. The platform provides a web-based interface for security operations teams to investigate alerts, analyze threats, and generate compliance reports.

Wazuh Oops! something went wrong FAQ

Common questions about Wazuh Oops! something went wrong including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Wazuh Oops! something went wrong is Open-source SIEM and XDR platform for threat detection and response developed by Wazuh. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Open Source, Log Management.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Push Security Logo
Push Security
Zero Trust
CybersecRadars Logo
CybersecRadars
Threat Management
Hudson Rock Logo
Hudson Rock
Threat Management
Get Featured

ALTERNATIVES

IBM QRadar SIEM Logo
IBM QRadar SIEM

SIEM platform for centralized security visibility and threat detection

0
Elastic Search AI Platform Logo
Elastic Search AI Platform

Search AI platform with vector database for logs, threat hunting, and AI apps

0
Elastic Elasticsearch Logo
Elastic Elasticsearch

Distributed search and analytics engine for real-time data storage and retrieval

0
Seculyze Software Logo
Seculyze Software

SIEM optimization software for Microsoft Sentinel with ML-based tuning

0
syslog-ng Open Source Edition Logo
syslog-ng Open Source Edition

Open-source log collection, processing, and forwarding tool for log management

0

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Assessment
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Intelligence Platforms
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
AI Red Teaming
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Security Information and Event Management
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
524
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
413
Managed Detection and Response
Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that provide 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities managed by security experts.
299
Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) solutions for secure user authentication and access control.
296
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platforms for identity lifecycle management, access governance, role management, and compliance reporting.
289
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox