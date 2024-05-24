Wazuh Oops! something went wrong
Open-source SIEM and XDR platform for threat detection and response
Wazuh Oops! something went wrong
Open-source SIEM and XDR platform for threat detection and response
Wazuh Oops! something went wrong Description
Wazuh is an open-source security platform that provides security information and event management (SIEM) and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities. The platform monitors endpoints, cloud workloads, containers, and network infrastructure to detect threats, vulnerabilities, and compliance violations. The solution collects and analyzes security data from multiple sources including operating systems, applications, and cloud environments. It performs log analysis, file integrity monitoring, and configuration assessment to identify security issues and policy violations. Wazuh includes vulnerability detection capabilities that scan systems for known vulnerabilities and misconfigurations. The platform correlates security events to detect complex attack patterns and provides incident response capabilities through automated actions and integrations with other security tools. The platform supports deployment across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, providing centralized visibility and management of security events. It includes compliance monitoring features aligned with regulatory frameworks such as PCI DSS, GDPR, and HIPAA. Wazuh operates with a distributed architecture consisting of agents deployed on monitored systems and a central server that processes and stores security data. The platform provides a web-based interface for security operations teams to investigate alerts, analyze threats, and generate compliance reports.
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Common questions about Wazuh Oops! something went wrong including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Wazuh Oops! something went wrong is Open-source SIEM and XDR platform for threat detection and response developed by Wazuh. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Open Source, Log Management.
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