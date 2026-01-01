Entersoft SIEM
Entersoft SIEM Description
Entersoft SIEM is a Security Information and Event Management solution that provides centralized security monitoring and threat detection capabilities. The platform collects and aggregates logs from multiple sources including servers, applications, firewalls, and endpoints across on-premise and cloud environments. The solution performs real-time monitoring of network traffic, logs, and endpoints to detect both known and unknown threats. It uses advanced analytics and correlation algorithms to identify patterns and prioritize critical alerts while reducing false positives. The platform integrates threat intelligence feeds from global and internal sources to improve detection capabilities and provide proactive alerts about emerging risks. Entersoft SIEM includes automated incident response capabilities that can trigger predefined actions such as system isolation, IP blocking, or security alerts when threats are detected. The platform provides vulnerability scanning functionality to identify weaknesses before they can be exploited. For compliance management, the solution generates automated reports for regulatory standards including PCI-DSS, HIPAA, GDPR, and FERPA. The centralized dashboard provides unified visibility across the security infrastructure for improved management and response coordination. The platform is designed to scale for organizations of different sizes and serves multiple industries including healthcare, finance, retail, government, and education sectors.
