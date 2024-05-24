Dynatrace Managed Logo

Dynatrace Managed

On-premises observability & monitoring platform with network & app monitoring

Security Operations Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Dynatrace Managed Description

Dynatrace Managed is an on-premises deployment option of the Dynatrace observability and monitoring platform designed for organizations with mandatory on-premises requirements. The solution provides monitoring capabilities for applications, infrastructure, and network components. The platform includes network availability monitoring to track the health and availability of network infrastructure, monitoring metrics such as latency, packet loss, and throughput. It offers real-time alerting to detect issues before they impact users. Dynatrace Managed supports Python application monitoring through the OneAgent for Python, which automatically detects running processes and identifies vulnerable code. The platform incorporates Davis AI Security Score for vulnerability prioritization, particularly for AI/ML applications. The solution supports hybrid deployment scenarios through Hybrid DPS (Dynatrace Platform Subscription), allowing organizations to manage a single DPS budget across multiple Dynatrace accounts, whether SaaS or Managed. This provides flexible licensing based on actual usage with an annual budget commitment. Dynatrace Managed has achieved CSA Star 2 certification with a Gold Maturity Score and SOC 1 Type II certification. The platform includes migration tools such as the SaaS Upgrade Assistant, which imports Dynatrace Managed environment configurations to facilitate transitions to SaaS deployments.

Dynatrace Managed FAQ

Common questions about Dynatrace Managed including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Dynatrace Managed is On-premises observability & monitoring platform with network & app monitoring developed by Dynatrace. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Monitoring, Network Monitoring, Application Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

8
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

6
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
516
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
310
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
194
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
188
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox