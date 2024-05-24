Dynatrace Managed Description

Dynatrace Managed is an on-premises deployment option of the Dynatrace observability and monitoring platform designed for organizations with mandatory on-premises requirements. The solution provides monitoring capabilities for applications, infrastructure, and network components. The platform includes network availability monitoring to track the health and availability of network infrastructure, monitoring metrics such as latency, packet loss, and throughput. It offers real-time alerting to detect issues before they impact users. Dynatrace Managed supports Python application monitoring through the OneAgent for Python, which automatically detects running processes and identifies vulnerable code. The platform incorporates Davis AI Security Score for vulnerability prioritization, particularly for AI/ML applications. The solution supports hybrid deployment scenarios through Hybrid DPS (Dynatrace Platform Subscription), allowing organizations to manage a single DPS budget across multiple Dynatrace accounts, whether SaaS or Managed. This provides flexible licensing based on actual usage with an annual budget commitment. Dynatrace Managed has achieved CSA Star 2 certification with a Gold Maturity Score and SOC 1 Type II certification. The platform includes migration tools such as the SaaS Upgrade Assistant, which imports Dynatrace Managed environment configurations to facilitate transitions to SaaS deployments.