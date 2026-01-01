ReliaQuest Universal Translator Description

ReliaQuest Universal Translator is a data normalization engine that transforms telemetry from multiple security data sources into a unified format. Built on the Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework (OCSF), it normalizes disparate data formats to provide a consistent view of security environments. The tool performs data stitching across siloed sources including endpoint, cloud, and identity systems to uncover attack chains and reduce blind spots. It correlates common artifacts from raw logs into enriched alerts, filtering out false positives and irrelevant information to help teams prioritize critical threats. Universal Translator uses GreyMatter Query Language (GMQL) to enable cross-tool searching without requiring knowledge of tool-specific query languages. It converts incoming data into GMQL and translates outgoing queries into tool-specific languages using generative AI. This enables analysts to run queries at scale across multiple tools from a single interface. The platform supports bi-directional APIs that enable one-to-many response actions, allowing security teams to execute actions like banning hosts or blocking URLs across multiple tools simultaneously. It provides continuous enrichment as threat detection evolves alongside the security environment.