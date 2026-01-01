ReliaQuest Universal Translator Logo

ReliaQuest Universal Translator

Data normalization engine that unifies telemetry across security tools

Security Operations
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

ReliaQuest Universal Translator Description

ReliaQuest Universal Translator is a data normalization engine that transforms telemetry from multiple security data sources into a unified format. Built on the Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework (OCSF), it normalizes disparate data formats to provide a consistent view of security environments. The tool performs data stitching across siloed sources including endpoint, cloud, and identity systems to uncover attack chains and reduce blind spots. It correlates common artifacts from raw logs into enriched alerts, filtering out false positives and irrelevant information to help teams prioritize critical threats. Universal Translator uses GreyMatter Query Language (GMQL) to enable cross-tool searching without requiring knowledge of tool-specific query languages. It converts incoming data into GMQL and translates outgoing queries into tool-specific languages using generative AI. This enables analysts to run queries at scale across multiple tools from a single interface. The platform supports bi-directional APIs that enable one-to-many response actions, allowing security teams to execute actions like banning hosts or blocking URLs across multiple tools simultaneously. It provides continuous enrichment as threat detection evolves alongside the security environment.

ReliaQuest Universal Translator FAQ

Common questions about ReliaQuest Universal Translator including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

ReliaQuest Universal Translator is Data normalization engine that unifies telemetry across security tools developed by ReliaQuest. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, Cloud Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →