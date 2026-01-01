Graylog SIEM Description

Graylog SIEM is a security information and event management platform that provides log management, threat detection, and API security capabilities. The platform includes AI-powered features for investigation automation and threat analysis. The system offers centralized log collection and analysis across multiple data sources, with support for real-time threat detection and automated investigation workflows. It includes built-in pipeline management for log routing and data tier management without additional licensing costs. Graylog provides data management capabilities including archived data preview, selective data restoration, and log routing without requiring ingestion fees. The platform supports multiple deployment models including cloud, on-premises, and hybrid configurations. The solution includes dashboarding and visualization capabilities for security and operations teams. It processes various data types including syslog, audit events, and application logs. The platform offers alerting functionality for security events and operational issues. Graylog 7.0 represents the current version with enhanced capabilities. The platform is designed for security operations centers and IT operations teams requiring log centralization, threat detection, and compliance monitoring. It supports both security-focused use cases and general IT operations log management.