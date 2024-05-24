Red Canary Security Data Lake Logo

Red Canary Security Data Lake

by Red Canary

Cost-efficient security data storage with SQL search and MDR integration

Security Operations Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Log ManagementSql
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Red Canary Security Data Lake Description

Red Canary Security Data Lake provides cost-efficient storage for high-volume, low-fidelity security data as an alternative to expensive SIEM storage. The platform accepts raw data in various formats including JSON strings, syslog messages, and any line-delimited data that can be written to an S3 bucket. The service offers flexible retention periods specified by the customer and allows data to be exported on-demand for compliance and audit requirements. Users can perform SQL-based searches on stored data using specific attributes such as IP addresses, hostnames, URLs, and date/time ranges, along with basic statistical analyses to support internal investigations. The platform integrates with Red Canary's Managed Detection and Response service, enabling their security analysts to leverage the stored data during investigations to strengthen detection and response coverage. This integration is designed to improve overall security posture by providing investigators with access to historical security data. The solution addresses the challenge of managing security data by reducing SIEM storage costs while maintaining data accessibility. Organizations can store firewall logs, DNS logs, and SASE logs at a fraction of typical SIEM costs while ensuring the data remains available for both internal security teams and Red Canary's MDR investigations.

Red Canary Security Data Lake FAQ

Common questions about Red Canary Security Data Lake including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Red Canary Security Data Lake is Cost-efficient security data storage with SQL search and MDR integration developed by Red Canary. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Log Management, SQL.

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