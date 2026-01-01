ITrust Reveelium SIEM Description

ITrust Reveelium SIEM is a Security Information and Event Management solution that collects, correlates, and analyzes logs from information systems to detect cyber attacks and malicious activities. The platform processes events from various sources including infrastructure, cloud, applications, IoT, and embedded systems. The solution includes over 600 pre-configured detection and correlation rules based on Sigma and MITRE ATT&CK framework. It provides capabilities for regulatory compliance monitoring across standards such as ISO27xxx, SOX, PCIDSS, RGPD, and others. The platform offers legal evidential archiving of raw logs to ensure data integrity. Built on an Elastic framework, the SIEM provides search capabilities, trend visualization, and customizable dashboards for different user roles including security operators, managers, compliance officers, and executives. The solution includes automated alerting for critical events and supports investigation workflows with drill-down capabilities. The platform can be deployed as SaaS, on-premise, or cloud-based with annual subscription pricing. It is designed to integrate with ITrust's other security products including Ikare vulnerability scanner, Reveelium UEBA, and Acsia EDR to form a comprehensive security operations center. The solution is developed in France and complies with European sovereignty requirements.