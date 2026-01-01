GoSecure Titan® Security Information & Event Monitoring (SIEM) Description

GoSecure Titan Security Information & Event Monitoring (SIEM) is a hosted SIEM-as-a-Service solution integrated within the GoSecure Titan MXDR platform. The service provides enterprise-grade detection and visibility without requiring organizations to manage servers, tuning, or maintenance. The platform ingests logs, telemetry, and alerts from multiple sources including endpoints, firewalls, Azure, AWS, and SaaS applications. It normalizes and enriches data for cross-domain correlation, processing millions of events to generate actionable insights. Detection capabilities include MITRE ATT&CK-aligned detection logic and machine learning-based correlation. The system identifies threats, anomalies, and compliance deviations through proactive detection logic. All detections are verified by GoSecure SOC analysts who provide continuous monitoring. The solution operates through a four-stage process: collecting telemetry from all layers regardless of vendor or format, correlating data through continuous normalization and enrichment, detecting threats and compliance deviations, and responding through analyst collaboration with guided playbooks and executive reporting. The platform is designed as a multi-tenant, scalable solution suitable for enterprises and managed security service providers (MSSPs). Organizations can collaborate directly with analysts for containment activities and receive executive-ready reporting.