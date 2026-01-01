GoSecure Titan® Security Information & Event Monitoring (SIEM)
Hosted SIEM-as-a-Service with 24/7 SOC monitoring and MXDR integration
GoSecure Titan® Security Information & Event Monitoring (SIEM)
Hosted SIEM-as-a-Service with 24/7 SOC monitoring and MXDR integration
GoSecure Titan® Security Information & Event Monitoring (SIEM) Description
GoSecure Titan Security Information & Event Monitoring (SIEM) is a hosted SIEM-as-a-Service solution integrated within the GoSecure Titan MXDR platform. The service provides enterprise-grade detection and visibility without requiring organizations to manage servers, tuning, or maintenance. The platform ingests logs, telemetry, and alerts from multiple sources including endpoints, firewalls, Azure, AWS, and SaaS applications. It normalizes and enriches data for cross-domain correlation, processing millions of events to generate actionable insights. Detection capabilities include MITRE ATT&CK-aligned detection logic and machine learning-based correlation. The system identifies threats, anomalies, and compliance deviations through proactive detection logic. All detections are verified by GoSecure SOC analysts who provide continuous monitoring. The solution operates through a four-stage process: collecting telemetry from all layers regardless of vendor or format, correlating data through continuous normalization and enrichment, detecting threats and compliance deviations, and responding through analyst collaboration with guided playbooks and executive reporting. The platform is designed as a multi-tenant, scalable solution suitable for enterprises and managed security service providers (MSSPs). Organizations can collaborate directly with analysts for containment activities and receive executive-ready reporting.
GoSecure Titan® Security Information & Event Monitoring (SIEM) FAQ
Common questions about GoSecure Titan® Security Information & Event Monitoring (SIEM) including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
GoSecure Titan® Security Information & Event Monitoring (SIEM) is Hosted SIEM-as-a-Service with 24/7 SOC monitoring and MXDR integration developed by GoSecure. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Anomaly Detection, Cloud Security, Compliance.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership