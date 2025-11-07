ManageEngine AlarmsOne Logo

ManageEngine AlarmsOne is a centralized IT alert management platform that consolidates alerts from multiple monitoring tools into a single interface. The tool integrates with various on-premises and SaaS-based IT infrastructure monitoring, log analysis, and project management tools through lightweight Alarm Pollers, webhooks, email integration, and custom APIs. The platform automatically collects and classifies alerts from sources like Solarwinds, Nagios, Icinga, Loggly, New Relic, and Site24x7. It intelligently groups alerts based on host, network device, application, database, and other criteria to provide organized visibility into IT incidents. AlarmsOne delivers real-time alert notifications through multiple channels including SMS, voice calls, and email. The system supports multi-location monitoring by installing Alarm Pollers on Linux or Windows machines across different geographical locations, with timezone-specific reporting capabilities. The tool features intelligent alert classification and filtering capabilities that allow users to quickly identify problematic hosts or applications. It provides detailed visibility into each alert to support root cause analysis and incident resolution processes.

