Mead Cyber Security Control Room Description

Mead Cyber Security Control Room (CSCR) is a security monitoring service that collects, aggregates, correlates, and analyzes logs from customer infrastructure to improve security posture and support business continuity. The service performs continuous examination of security tools, internet traffic, networks, servers, endpoints, databases, and applications. The service operates through multiple phases including continuous monitoring, centralized log collection and management, and alarm administration through a triage process. During startup, the service establishes VPN site-to-site connections, deploys virtual machines at customer datacenters, and configures black-box collectors for log aggregation. Customers access real-time log data through customizable dashboards that provide visibility into their IT security status. Log retention complies with privacy regulations, maintaining data for a minimum of 6 months. The service includes containment activities to prevent incident spread, eradication procedures to remove attacker presence, and remediation planning to address vulnerabilities. The service offers different tiers (base, standard, advanced) and includes periodic review sessions between service managers and clients to evaluate and adjust security strategies. Mead Informatica holds ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certifications.