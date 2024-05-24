Nightwing Guardian Description

Nightwing Guardian is a web-based Command, Control, Communication, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C3ISR) system designed for monitoring and managing globally distributed mobile devices, sensors, trackers, and other assets. The platform operates as an enterprise-class centralized system with security features. Guardian is part of Nightwing's secure communications portfolio, which includes managed attribution infrastructure, field support for communications, and technology integration capabilities. The managed attribution infrastructure supports use cases including horizontal ISR, tactically deployed operations, research, and supply chain security through both as-a-service and bespoke models. The platform integrates various communication technologies including satellite communications, wireless communication, and wired/fiberoptic networks. Nightwing provides field support for global deployments across expeditionary trades and mission requirements. Guardian operates alongside other Nightwing offerings including NexGenTrac (a mobile security and situational awareness application), SignalBridge (customizable communication kits), and network infrastructure solutions for high-speed secure global transport networks.