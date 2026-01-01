TEHTRIS SIEM
SIEM for log collection, correlation, archiving, and alerting within XDR platform
TEHTRIS SIEM Description
TEHTRIS SIEM is a security information and event management solution that collects, archives, correlates, and alerts on security events from infrastructure logs. The platform centralizes log management from systems, applications, network equipment, and security devices, providing continuous monitoring and automated incident detection. The solution includes an enhanced SIM subsystem for event collection, normalization of heterogeneous data, and hardened data storage. The SEM subsystem provides an intelligence layer for data sorting, event aggregation, and complex attack detection through an internal correlation engine that performs scenario-based analyses. TEHTRIS SIEM supports multiple format types including Syslog, LEEF, CEF, JSON, CSV, KVP, and XML. It includes a library of parsers and connectors that are continuously updated, along with over 500 built-in correlation rules for standard IT environments. The platform offers customizable dashboards for monitoring log volumes and active sources, with configurable Hot Raw Data retention for investigations. The solution integrates natively within the TEHTRIS XDR AI PLATFORM and connects directly to the built-in SOAR for automated response workflows. It provides IoC search and monitoring capabilities, customizable alerting levels and notification modes, and supports blacklisting or whitelisting of IoC with customizable databases. The platform offers six months of log retention for forensic investigations and incident response operations.
TEHTRIS SIEM is SIEM for log collection, correlation, archiving, and alerting within XDR platform developed by TEHTRIS. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Automation, Forensic Tool, Incident Response.
