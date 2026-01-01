syslog-ng Premium Edition
Enterprise log management software for collecting and centralizing log data
syslog-ng Premium Edition
Enterprise log management software for collecting and centralizing log data
syslog-ng Premium Edition Description
syslog-ng Premium Edition is an enterprise log management software that collects and centralizes log data from various sources including user activity, performance metrics, Windows event logs, and network traffic. The software can process over half a million log messages per second from thousands of log sources. The platform provides reliable log transfer using the Advanced Log Transfer Protocol (ALTP) to prevent message loss during connection breaks. It supports encrypted transfer and storage using TLS protocol with X.509 certificate authentication. Log messages can be stored in encrypted, compressed, indexed and timestamped binary files. The software features a client-relay architecture that enables collection from more than 10,000 log sources across distributed environments. It includes disk-based buffering to store messages locally when the central server or network connection becomes unavailable, with automatic resending when connectivity is restored. syslog-ng can collect logs from SQL databases, text files with wildcard support, and Windows systems through the syslog-ng Agent for Windows. It supports forwarding to multiple destinations including SQL databases, MongoDB, HDFS nodes, and uses SNMP and SMTP protocols. The platform offers filtering, parsing, and rewriting capabilities using regular expressions and boolean operators. It includes real-time classification by comparing log messages to known patterns, and can enrich logs using external database files. Statistics are available as structured name-value pairs for integration with enterprise monitoring solutions.
syslog-ng Premium Edition is Enterprise log management software for collecting and centralizing log data developed by syslog-ng. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Database Security, Encryption, Event Log.
