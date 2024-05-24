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Logpresso

by Logpresso

SIEM platform with SOAR, threat detection, and big data analytics

Security Operations Commercial
Hybrid|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Log Management
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Logpresso Description

Logpresso is a security platform that provides SIEM, SOAR, and machine data analytics capabilities. The platform consists of three main products: Maestro for security orchestration, automation and response; Sonar for security information and event management with AI and analytics-driven threat detection; and Sonar Light for machine data analysis using big data technologies. The platform collects and analyzes security event logs from multiple sources, performing correlation analysis and threat detection. It supports real-time search and analysis of large volumes of machine data using big data technologies. The system integrates with business intelligence tools for correlation analysis and drilldown capabilities, and includes a cyber security portal with dashboard visualization. Logpresso enables automated incident response processes from threat detection through triage, response, and verification. The platform supports context awareness technology and can integrate with external threat intelligence services and network forensic systems. It provides risk assessment capabilities by evaluating asset value, threats, and vulnerabilities. The platform is available as both on-premise and cloud-based SaaS deployment options. Logpresso Cloud offers comprehensive monitoring and automated threat response across on-premise infrastructure and various cloud services including SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS environments.

Logpresso FAQ

Common questions about Logpresso including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Logpresso is SIEM platform with SOAR, threat detection, and big data analytics developed by Logpresso. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Log Management.

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