Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.
AlienVault OSSIM provides an all-in-one security management solution with asset discovery, vulnerability assessment, and SIEM capabilities.
Searchable repository of Sigma detection rules for threat hunting and SIEM
AI-driven SOC platform with unified data lake, threat intel, and automation
AI-native SIEM platform for consolidating security tools and data
AI-driven SIEM alternative with managed SOC for threat detection and response
AI-powered, cloud-native SIEM platform with federated architecture & automation
Unified O&M cloud platform for network and IT infrastructure management
SIEM platform for centralized security visibility and threat detection
Cloud-native SIEM platform with UEBA, SOAR, TIP, and TDIR capabilities
Integrated SIEM, SOAR, NDR platform with central fleet management capabilities
Unified observability platform for IT infrastructure, apps, and databases
Cloud-native SIEM with AI-driven analytics and unified security operations
Cloud-native SIEM, SOAR, and threat intel platform for SecOps teams
Next-gen SIEM with AI-powered alert investigation and automated response
Cloud-based SIEM for threat detection and security monitoring
Integrated SIEM, SOAR, and UEBA platform with AI-driven threat detection
AI-driven TDIR platform combining Next-Gen SIEM, insider risk mgmt & SOC automation
SIEM platform with user analytics and automation for threat detection
Enterprise cybersecurity platform with SIEM, SOC monitoring, and AI tools
Cloud SIEM platform with AI-powered security analytics and automation
Security data pipeline & analytics platform for SOC operations & reporting
Security analytics platform for HPE NonStop Integrity Servers
SIEM platform with real-time threat detection, log analysis, and visualization
Security data platform for log analysis, metrics, and threat hunting
Observability platform with log mgmt, metrics, tracing & AI-powered RCA
Unified security operations platform combining SIEM, TI, UEBA, and TDIR
AI-powered SOC platform with threat intelligence for detection and response
Cloud-native SIEM with security data lake, AI-powered detection & investigation
A security information and event management solution that collects, normalizes, and analyzes log data from across an organization's infrastructure to enhance threat detection and compliance reporting.
A centralized management console for efficiently operating and monitoring large-scale, multitenant Logpoint SIEM deployments across customers, geographies, and organizational divisions.
AI-powered cloud-native SIEM with unified visibility and automated response
AI-powered observability platform for IT infrastructure monitoring
Centralized IT alert management platform for monitoring tools and applications
Detection-as-code platform for managing detection rules across SIEM/EDR/XDR
File integrity monitoring and security configuration management platform
Big data log management platform for collection, parsing, storage & analysis
Centralized cloud mgmt platform for WatchGuard security solutions
Data pipeline mgmt for SOC transformation with real-time data processing
Distributed search and analytics engine for real-time data storage and retrieval
Open source interface for querying, analyzing, and visualizing Elasticsearch data
Data ingestion platform for collecting logs, metrics, traces from multiple sources
Log parsing and processing platform for observability and incident response
Observability platform for logs, metrics, traces, and APM with AI-driven analysis
Search AI platform with vector database for logs, threat hunting, and AI apps
Cloud-based platform for search, observability, and security use cases
Open-source log collection, processing, and forwarding tool for log management
Enterprise log management software for collecting and centralizing log data
Enterprise log management appliance for collecting, indexing, and searching logs
AI-powered SIEM, API security, and log management platform
AI-powered SIEM platform for log management, threat detection, and IT ops
File integrity monitoring for Windows, Linux & network devices
SIEM platform with native threat intel, AI analytics, and Security Data Lake
AI-powered security platform for natural language queries across petabytes of data
Cloud-native SIEM for log management, threat detection, investigation, and response
AI-driven SIEM platform for real-time threat detection and response
SIEM solution for log management, threat detection, and compliance reporting
Managed SIEM service with 24/7 AI-assisted SOC for threat monitoring
SIEM solution for threat detection, log management, and compliance reporting
AI-driven DNS threat intel analysis platform for SOC alert reduction
Cloud-native data analytics platform for security and digital ops management
Cloud-native system call and audit log analysis tool based on Wireshark
Security data pipeline platform for collecting, curating, and routing logs
Security data pipeline platform for collection, routing, and processing
SIEM solution for log correlation, threat detection, and compliance monitoring
SIEM platform with real-time monitoring, threat detection, and analytics
SIEM for log collection, correlation, archiving, and alerting within XDR platform
Hosted SIEM-as-a-Service with 24/7 SOC monitoring and MXDR integration
Distributed SIEM with edge processing, AI filtering, and autonomous response
AI-powered data pipeline manager for security log processing and routing
Automates security metrics measurement and reporting for posture management.
Unified SIEM platform with integrated SOAR, UEBA, and AI capabilities for TDIR
Unified security operations platform for threat detection, investigation & response
Security dashboard for remote network visibility and policy enforcement
Client-facing dashboard for cybersecurity posture visibility and monitoring
Managed SIEM service with log collection, threat detection, and compliance
Cloud-native SIEM for forensic investigations, compliance, and threat detection
Managed SIEM service with 24x7 expert support and threat hunting capabilities
Next-gen SIEM with AI-powered triage, automated investigation & detection
Security data platform combining SIEM, SOAR, UEBA, and threat hunting
AI-powered SIEM with automated threat detection and response capabilities
AI-powered SIEM for cloud security across Microsoft 365, Azure, AWS, and GCP
AI-powered SIEM unifying SIEM, UEBA, SOAR, and DPM capabilities
Data pipeline mgmt platform that reduces SIEM costs & optimizes log data
SIEM platform with anomaly detection and centralized log management
Cloud-native SIEM for real-time threat detection and investigation
Cloud-based log analytics platform for security monitoring and threat detection
Log analytics platform for monitoring, troubleshooting, and issue detection
Cloud-based log analytics & monitoring platform for app modernization
Data analytics platform for security operations with search and automation
Cloud-based log management platform with AI-driven analysis and observability
Prometheus-based infrastructure monitoring with unified logs, metrics, and traces
Distributed tracing platform for monitoring microservices performance
Managed SIEM with 24/7 AI-assisted SOC for threat detection and compliance
SIEM platform with compliance reporting for regulatory standards
SIEM platform for SAP security monitoring and threat detection
Managed SIEM service for log collection, analysis, and threat detection
Real-time threat detection and telemetry routing platform for security data
Data normalization engine that unifies telemetry across security tools
Unified observability platform deployed in customer cloud infrastructure
AI platform for observability, security, and operations automation
Unified observability and security platform with AI-powered analytics
On-premises observability & monitoring platform with network & app monitoring
Log management and analytics platform with AI-driven analysis and correlation
Data lakehouse for observability, security, and business analytics at scale
Data pipeline platform for ingesting, processing & storing observability data
Automated distributed tracing tech for end-to-end app visibility
Infrastructure monitoring & observability platform for hybrid/cloud environments
APM platform for monitoring app performance, cloud-native workloads & databases
Self-managed observability stack for metrics, logs, traces & visualization
Data visualization and monitoring platform for dashboards and alerting
Open source data visualization and monitoring platform for observability
Application observability platform based on OpenTelemetry and Prometheus
Alerting system for metrics and logs across multiple data sources in Grafana
Managed metrics service for visualizing, alerting, and analyzing metric data
Managed log aggregation system for storing and querying application logs
Managed distributed tracing system for monitoring application performance
Observability pipeline for collecting, reducing, enriching & routing telemetry
Data engine for collecting, processing, routing, and storing IT/security telemetry
Search-in-place tool for querying telemetry data across distributed sources
Vendor-neutral agent for unified telemetry collection across distributed infra
Data lake for storing, accessing, and analyzing telemetry data
Managed SIEM solution with threat detection and CyberSOC analyst support
AI-powered analytics for software delivery lifecycle visibility and insights
Code-based threat detection platform with built-in rules and Python customization
AI-powered SIEM platform for alert triage, detection engineering, and IR.
Cloud-native SIEM with unified search across security logs and data lake
Next-gen SIEM for threat detection and response with compliance reporting
Cybersecurity monitoring and threat detection platform
Cloud-based log management solution for collection, storage, and analysis.
AI-powered platform that automates detection engineering to expand SIEM & EDR coverage.
SOC intelligence platform for operational cyber security operations
Centralized logging and reporting appliance for network security visibility
Managed SIEM service built on Google SecOps platform with 24/7 SOC support
Managed SIEM service with 24x7 monitoring, custom detections, and tuning
AI-powered infrastructure visibility platform for SecOps and IT teams
Cloud-hosted security operations platform with SIEM, orchestration, and TI
SIEM/SOAR platform for threat detection, response automation, and compliance
Auditing and monitoring solution for Microsoft 365 environments
Audits changes to SharePoint Server and SharePoint Online content and config.
Auditing solution for Nasuni file server environments with detailed reporting
Auditing and reporting solution for Microsoft Teams user activities
Auditing and monitoring tool for Google Workspace user activity and changes
Audits NetApp Filer file/folder access and permission changes in real-time.
Auditing and monitoring solution for Nutanix file server environments
Real-time Windows Event Log monitoring with detection and response capabilities
Real-time Windows Event Log monitoring with custom detection rules
Creates false positive rules to reduce noise in detection systems
Detection ruleset based on Sigma open source community rules
Security monitoring service for IT risk assessment and security posture mgmt
Open-source infrastructure and network monitoring system
Log management and SIEM platform for event correlation and threat detection
SOC solution with AI capabilities (product page unavailable)
Next-gen SIEM with XDR capabilities for threat detection and response
Central security log management with auto-discovery and e-documentation (CMDB).
Log analysis tool for security monitoring and compliance reporting
Real-time AD, file server, and Windows server auditing and compliance tool
SIEM platform with automated SOAR capabilities and scalable event ingestion
SIEM platform for security monitoring and event management
Investigative intelligence platform for security and threat analysis
IDE for detection engineering with cross-platform translation for 65+ SIEM/EDR/XDR
File and registry integrity monitoring for compliance and change detection
Centralized SIEM platform for aggregating and analyzing telemetry data.
Open-source SIEM and XDR platform for threat detection and response
AI-driven SIEM with 24/7 SOC services for threat detection and response
Web-based C3ISR system for monitoring globally distributed mobile devices & assets
SIEM platform with compliance monitoring and reporting for regulatory frameworks
Platform for data management, threat detection, and security investigations
Security data operations platform for log routing, detection, and analytics
AI-driven SIEM platform with unlimited data processing and automated response
AI-powered security reporting tool for SOCs generating custom threat reports
Integrated threat protection platform with SIEM, IDS/IPS, and analytics
SIEM platform with AI-based threat detection and log analytics capabilities
SIEM platform with SOAR, threat detection, and big data analytics
AI-powered log filtering to reduce SIEM costs and optimize telemetry
Security data routing platform for connecting security tools to SIEMs
Centralized platform for ingesting, processing, and routing security data
Unified AI-powered SOC platform for compliance, monitoring, and reporting
AI-powered SIEM platform for threat detection and alert management
Managed SIEM platform for continuous monitoring and threat detection
24/7 network monitoring service detecting outages, threats, and performance issues
Customizable security log generation with code-based rules for SIEM enrichment
Cost-efficient security data storage with SQL search and MDR integration
Voice-controlled security system with audio analytics for threat detection
Physical security management platform for CCTV, sensors, and access control
AI-powered data fabric for ingesting, normalizing & unifying security data
Centralized mgmt dashboard for Privafy data-in-motion security products
Microsoft 365 user activity monitoring and behavior analysis platform
Cloud-native SIEM with AI-powered threat detection and noise reduction
Web3-focused SOC platform for blockchain security monitoring and threat response
SIEM solution with SOC for security event monitoring and threat detection
Real-time blockchain asset & infrastructure monitoring with threat detection
SIEM solution for centralized security event monitoring and threat detection
Outsourced SIEM service with 24/7 SOC monitoring and threat response
Cloud-native SIEM/SOAR platform for threat detection, investigation & response
AI-powered security insights layer for real-time log analysis and threat intel
AI agent for security data pipeline automation and transformation
Managed SOC/SIEM service with 24/7 monitoring and incident response
Managed SIEM service with 24/7 monitoring and threat detection
SOC platform for detecting, analyzing, and responding to network anomalies
AI-powered security operations platform for data analysis and threat mgmt
OT/IT threat visibility platform with context-driven prioritization
Add-on modules for Seculyze platform providing SSO, reporting & encryption.
SIEM optimization software for Microsoft Sentinel with ML-based tuning
SIEM optimization platform for Microsoft Sentinel and Defender environments
Log management software for collecting, analyzing, and correlating log data
Security log analysis platform with AI-powered dashboards and query generation
Security log processing platform for routing, transforming, and filtering logs
Security log analysis platform with AI-enhanced investigations and alerting
SIEM platform with SQL-based detections and AI-powered investigations
SIEM platform for storing, searching, and analyzing security logs at scale
Connects Olfeo web security gateway logs to SIEM and XDR platforms
SIEM solution for log collection, event correlation, and security monitoring
AI-powered data pipeline for security & DevOps telemetry optimization
Managed SIEM service with 24/7 threat detection and incident response
Security data fabric that enhances SIEM operations with data integration
AI-powered detection platform for automated rule generation and tuning
Security data mesh that integrates and normalizes telemetry from 150+ tools
System Operations Center for monitoring IT infrastructure and security
Detection engineering control plane with CI/CD for SIEM, XDR, and data lakes
Centralized cybersecurity visibility dashboard for Abacus Group clients.
Network-wide threat monitoring & situational awareness platform for enterprises.