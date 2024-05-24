Panther Ingestion Logo

Panther Ingestion

Cloud-native SIEM with security data lake, AI-powered detection & investigation

Panther is a cloud-native security information and event management platform designed to replace legacy SIEMs. The platform centers around an open security data lake that ingests, normalizes, and transforms security data from multiple sources without vendor lock-in. The platform provides real-time threat detection through pre-built and custom detection rules that can be managed as code. Alerts can be routed to various destinations including Slack, Jira, PagerDuty, and other integrated tools. Security teams can search and visualize data across multiple sources using interactive dashboards and filtering capabilities. Panther incorporates AI capabilities for automated investigation and triage, providing context and actionable steps to accelerate incident response. The platform supports data transformation and filtering during ingestion to normalize fields like IP addresses for consistent analysis. The system is designed for autonomous scaling and operates continuously for real-time security monitoring. It supports integration with cloud infrastructure providers, identity platforms, automation tools, and various security and collaboration platforms. The platform uses a code-driven approach for detection engineering and security automation.

Panther Ingestion FAQ

Common questions about Panther Ingestion including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Panther Ingestion is Cloud-native SIEM with security data lake, AI-powered detection & investigation developed by Panther. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Cloud Security, Incident Response.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

