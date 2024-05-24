Loading...
AI-powered SOC platform for detection engineering across SIEMs & data lakes
Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.
AlienVault OSSIM provides an all-in-one security management solution with asset discovery, vulnerability assessment, and SIEM capabilities.
Searchable repository of Sigma detection rules for threat hunting and SIEM
AI-driven SOC platform with unified data lake, threat intel, and automation
AI-native SIEM platform for consolidating security tools and data
AI-driven SIEM alternative with managed SOC for threat detection and response
AI-powered, cloud-native SIEM platform with federated architecture & automation
Unified O&M cloud platform for network and IT infrastructure management
SIEM platform for centralized security visibility and threat detection
Cloud-native SIEM platform with UEBA, SOAR, TIP, and TDIR capabilities
Integrated SIEM, SOAR, NDR platform with central fleet management capabilities
Unified observability platform for IT infrastructure, apps, and databases
Cloud-native SIEM with AI-driven analytics and unified security operations
Cloud-native SIEM, SOAR, and threat intel platform for SecOps teams
Next-gen SIEM with AI-powered alert investigation and automated response
Cloud-based SIEM for threat detection and security monitoring
Integrated SIEM, SOAR, and UEBA platform with AI-driven threat detection
AI-driven TDIR platform combining Next-Gen SIEM, insider risk mgmt & SOC automation
SIEM platform with user analytics and automation for threat detection
Enterprise cybersecurity platform with SIEM, SOC monitoring, and AI tools
Cloud SIEM platform with AI-powered security analytics and automation
Observability platform with unified query engine for logs, metrics, and traces
Security data pipeline & analytics platform for SOC operations & reporting
Security analytics platform for HPE NonStop Integrity Servers
SIEM platform with real-time threat detection, log analysis, and visualization
Security data platform for log analysis, metrics, and threat hunting
Observability platform with log mgmt, metrics, tracing & AI-powered RCA
Unified security operations platform combining SIEM, TI, UEBA, and TDIR
AI-powered SOC platform with threat intelligence for detection and response
Cloud-native SIEM with security data lake, AI-powered detection & investigation
A security information and event management solution that collects, normalizes, and analyzes log data from across an organization's infrastructure to enhance threat detection and compliance reporting.
A centralized management console for efficiently operating and monitoring large-scale, multitenant Logpoint SIEM deployments across customers, geographies, and organizational divisions.
AI-powered cloud-native SIEM with unified visibility and automated response
AI-powered observability platform for IT infrastructure monitoring
Centralized IT alert management platform for monitoring tools and applications
Detection-as-code platform for managing detection rules across SIEM/EDR/XDR
File integrity monitoring and security configuration management platform
Big data log management platform for collection, parsing, storage & analysis
Centralized cloud mgmt platform for WatchGuard security solutions
Data pipeline mgmt for SOC transformation with real-time data processing
Distributed search and analytics engine for real-time data storage and retrieval
Open source interface for querying, analyzing, and visualizing Elasticsearch data
Data ingestion platform for collecting logs, metrics, traces from multiple sources
Log parsing and processing platform for observability and incident response
Observability platform for logs, metrics, traces, and APM with AI-driven analysis
Search AI platform with vector database for logs, threat hunting, and AI apps
Cloud-based platform for search, observability, and security use cases
Open-source log collection, processing, and forwarding tool for log management
Enterprise log management software for collecting and centralizing log data
Enterprise log management appliance for collecting, indexing, and searching logs
AI-powered SIEM, API security, and log management platform
AI-powered SIEM platform for log management, threat detection, and IT ops
File integrity monitoring for Windows, Linux & network devices
SIEM platform with native threat intel, AI analytics, and Security Data Lake
AI-powered security platform for natural language queries across petabytes of data
Cloud-native SIEM for log management, threat detection, investigation, and response
AI-driven SIEM platform for real-time threat detection and response
SIEM solution for log management, threat detection, and compliance reporting
Managed SIEM service with 24/7 AI-assisted SOC for threat monitoring
SIEM solution for threat detection, log management, and compliance reporting
AI-driven DNS threat intel analysis platform for SOC alert reduction
Cloud-native data analytics platform for security and digital ops management
Cloud-native system call and audit log analysis tool based on Wireshark
Security data pipeline platform for collecting, curating, and routing logs
Security data pipeline platform for collection, routing, and processing
SIEM solution for log correlation, threat detection, and compliance monitoring
SIEM platform with real-time monitoring, threat detection, and analytics
SIEM for log collection, correlation, archiving, and alerting within XDR platform
Hosted SIEM-as-a-Service with 24/7 SOC monitoring and MXDR integration
Distributed SIEM with edge processing, AI filtering, and autonomous response
AI-powered data pipeline manager for security log processing and routing
Automates security metrics measurement and reporting for posture management.
Unified SIEM platform with integrated SOAR, UEBA, and AI capabilities for TDIR
Unified security operations platform for threat detection, investigation & response
Security dashboard for remote network visibility and policy enforcement
Client-facing dashboard for cybersecurity posture visibility and monitoring
Managed SIEM service with log collection, threat detection, and compliance
Cloud-native SIEM for forensic investigations, compliance, and threat detection
Managed SIEM service with 24x7 expert support and threat hunting capabilities
Next-gen SIEM with AI-powered triage, automated investigation & detection
Security data platform combining SIEM, SOAR, UEBA, and threat hunting
AI-powered SIEM with automated threat detection and response capabilities
AI-powered SIEM for cloud security across Microsoft 365, Azure, AWS, and GCP
AI-powered SIEM unifying SIEM, UEBA, SOAR, and DPM capabilities
Data pipeline mgmt platform that reduces SIEM costs & optimizes log data
SIEM platform with anomaly detection and centralized log management
Cloud-native SIEM for real-time threat detection and investigation
Cloud-based log analytics platform for security monitoring and threat detection
Log analytics platform for monitoring, troubleshooting, and issue detection
Cloud-based log analytics & monitoring platform for app modernization
Data analytics platform for security operations with search and automation
Cloud-based log management platform with AI-driven analysis and observability
Prometheus-based infrastructure monitoring with unified logs, metrics, and traces
Distributed tracing platform for monitoring microservices performance
Managed SIEM with 24/7 AI-assisted SOC for threat detection and compliance
SIEM platform with compliance reporting for regulatory standards
SIEM platform for SAP security monitoring and threat detection
Managed SIEM service for log collection, analysis, and threat detection
Real-time threat detection and telemetry routing platform for security data
Data normalization engine that unifies telemetry across security tools
Unified observability platform deployed in customer cloud infrastructure
AI platform for observability, security, and operations automation
Unified observability and security platform with AI-powered analytics