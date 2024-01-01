A collection of APT and cybercriminals campaigns with various resources and references.
RedEye is a visual analytic tool designed to support both Red and Blue Team operations, providing enhanced situational awareness and operational insights.
A collection of tools and resources for threat hunters.
A set of rules for detecting threats in various formats, including Snort, Yara, ClamAV, and HXIOC.
A threat intelligence dissemination layer for open-source security tools with STIX-2 support and plugin-based architecture.
ElectricEye is a multi-cloud, multi-SaaS Python CLI tool for Asset Management, Security Posture Management & Attack Surface Monitoring.
A curated collection of Sigma & Yara rules and Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) for threat detection and malware identification.