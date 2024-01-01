Operator Handbook: Red Team + OSINT + Blue Team Reference Logo

Operator Handbook: Red Team + OSINT + Blue Team Reference

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

Operator Handbook: Red Team + OSINT + Blue Team Reference is a comprehensive guide covering tactics, techniques, and procedures for red teams, open-source intelligence (OSINT) gathering, and blue team defenses.

Training and Resources
Free
red-teamosintblue-team

ALTERNATIVES