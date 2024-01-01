Linux-based operating system intentionally vulnerable for cybersecurity practice.
Operator Handbook: Red Team + OSINT + Blue Team Reference is a comprehensive guide covering tactics, techniques, and procedures for red teams, open-source intelligence (OSINT) gathering, and blue team defenses.
A comprehensive guide to Python 3 syntax, features, and resources in a single image.
A documentation template library for implementing industrial information security management systems.
A comprehensive guide to network security monitoring, teaching readers how to detect and respond to intrusions using open source software and vendor-neutral tools.
A deliberately insecure web application for teaching web application security lessons maintained by OWASP.
A non-commercial wargame site offering pwn challenges related to system exploitation with different difficulty levels.