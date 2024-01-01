Pivoting Cheat Sheet 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

The Pivoting Cheat Sheet by SANS is a pocket reference guide that provides various options for navigating and pivoting through different environments and situations, offering a method that fits each situation. This cheat sheet covers various prompts, including Windows cmd.exe, PowerShell, and Linux, and helps users find a method that suits their needs. This comprehensive guide models an attacker pivoting through to reach SSH on a victim host, substituting hosts and ports as needed. The diagram in the center of the cheat sheet helps to illustrate the process. This resource is essential for anyone looking to improve their skills in navigating and pivoting through different environments and situations.