A comprehensive guide for system administrators to detect and identify potential security threats on Windows 2000 systems.
The Pivoting Cheat Sheet by SANS is a pocket reference guide that provides various options for navigating and pivoting through different environments and situations, offering a method that fits each situation. This cheat sheet covers various prompts, including Windows cmd.exe, PowerShell, and Linux, and helps users find a method that suits their needs. This comprehensive guide models an attacker pivoting through to reach SSH on a victim host, substituting hosts and ports as needed. The diagram in the center of the cheat sheet helps to illustrate the process. This resource is essential for anyone looking to improve their skills in navigating and pivoting through different environments and situations.
A comprehensive guide for system administrators to detect and identify potential security threats on Windows 2000 systems.
A comprehensive cheat sheet for accessing Windows systems from Linux hosts using smbclient and rpcclient tools, covering password management, user and group enumeration, and more.
Utilizing SIEM, SOAR, and EDR technologies to enhance security operations with a focus on reducing incident response time.
A collection of mobile security resources and tools
A comprehensive reference guide to Nmap's scripting engine and its various options, scripts, and target specifications.
A quick reference guide for the VI editor, covering commands and modes.