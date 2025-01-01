Simbian 0 Commercial

Visit Website Visit Website Promote this Tool Promote this Tool

Simbian AI is a security automation platform that deploys AI agents to assist security teams in their operations. The platform includes specialized agents for SOC operations, GRC, and threat hunting that integrate with existing security tools and workflows. It operates through a three-step process: 1. Configuration of AI agents and permission settings 2. Task assignment using natural language commands 3. Automated execution of security tasks The system processes security data using large language models trained on security datasets, offering both SaaS and on-premises deployment options. It integrates with browsers, terminals, and scripts to automate routine security tasks while maintaining SOC2 compliance standards.