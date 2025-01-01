Simbian AI is a security automation platform that deploys AI agents to assist security teams in their operations. The platform includes specialized agents for SOC operations, GRC, and threat hunting that integrate with existing security tools and workflows. It operates through a three-step process: 1. Configuration of AI agents and permission settings 2. Task assignment using natural language commands 3. Automated execution of security tasks The system processes security data using large language models trained on security datasets, offering both SaaS and on-premises deployment options. It integrates with browsers, terminals, and scripts to automate routine security tasks while maintaining SOC2 compliance standards.
Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.
FortiAI is an AI assistant that uses generative AI combined with Fortinet's security expertise to guide analysts through threat investigation, response automation, and complex SecOps workflows.
A data security and AI governance platform that provides unified control and management of data assets across hybrid cloud environments with focus on AI security and compliance.
Apex AI Security Platform provides security, management, and visibility for enterprise use of generative AI technologies.
An automated red teaming and security testing platform that continuously evaluates conversational AI applications for vulnerabilities and compliance with security standards.
SentinelOne Purple AI is an AI-powered security analyst solution that simplifies threat hunting and investigations, empowers analysts, accelerates security operations, and safeguards data.
Lakera Red is an automated safety and security assessment tool for GenAI applications
Tumeryk is a comprehensive security solution for large language models and generative AI systems, offering risk assessment, protection against jailbreaks, content moderation, and policy enforcement.
An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.
An AI-powered platform that automates threat hunting and analysis by processing cyber threat intelligence and generating customized hunt packages for SOC teams.
Aikido is an all-in-one security platform that combines multiple security scanning and management functions for cloud-native applications and infrastructure.
Permiso is an Identity Threat Detection and Response platform that provides comprehensive visibility and protection for identities across multiple cloud environments.
Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.
Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.