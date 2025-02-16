Cymph is a playbook management platform designed for cybersecurity and privacy operations that enables teams to create, manage, and share security playbooks. The platform features a no-code playbook editor that allows users to build and customize security procedures without requiring programming knowledge. It includes a knowledge management system for centralized storage and organization of playbooks, making them easily retrievable through search functionality. The system maintains a library of approximately 200 pre-existing playbooks sourced from public repositories that can serve as templates or reference material. These playbooks are based on open standards to ensure interoperability across different security tools and platforms. Key functionalities include: - Playbook creation through a visual studio interface - Centralized playbook storage and organization - Search capabilities for quick playbook retrieval - Permission-based sharing controls for collaboration - Integration with SOARCA and StackStorm (enterprise version) - Template library access for reference and customization The platform supports both cloud-based deployment and on-premises installation for enterprise users, with different tiers of access based on subscription level.
ALTERNATIVES
WALKOFF is an automation framework for integrating capabilities and devices to streamline tasks.
AWS Community repository of custom Config rules with instructions for leveraging and developing AWS Config Rules.
An open-source, drag-and-drop security workflow builder with integrated case management for automating security workflows and tackling alert fatigue.
Workflows for Shuffle automation tool with structured categories and customization options.
A collection of AWS security architectures for various security operations.
DFIRTrack is an open source web application focused on incident response for handling major incidents with many affected systems, tracking system status, tasks, and artifacts.
A web collaborative platform for incident responders to share technical details during investigations, shipped in Docker containers for easy installation and upgrades.
