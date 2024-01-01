Anomali 0.0 Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit

Anomali is an AI-Powered Security Operations Platform that delivers mind-blowing speed, scale, and performance at a reduced cost. It combines ETL, SIEM, XDR, SOAR, and TIP, delivering security analytics to enable customers to detect, investigate, respond, and remediate threats in one integrated platform. The platform features embedded generative AI that reduces threat research time from hours to seconds and uplevels analyst skills and addresses skills shortages. It also includes a cloud-native architecture that scales to petabytes and beyond with high fidelity IOAs from the largest intelligent repository to assess risk. Anomali's solution brings together security operations and defense capabilities into one proprietary cloud-native big data solution, providing the fastest path to security analytics. The platform helps businesses improve business outcomes by protecting and driving their business with more automation, scale, effective talent management, and incremental earnings per share (EPS) and cash. It also helps CIOs/CISOs secure their business from threats by providing more visibility to a higher volume of sophisticated threats. VPs of Sec Ops can minimize cyber risk by optimizing a complex technology stack to minimize risk and deliver on visibility use cases, including insider threat, intelligence, and compliance. Security practitioners can uncover threat data in seconds and analyze petabytes of threat data in seconds. Director of Threat Intelligence can operationalize their threat intelligence by identifying potential threats in unstructured data, evaluating incoming threat data, and prioritizing affected assets.