Exterro is a data risk management platform that empowers teams to optimize e-discovery, privacy and data governance, digital forensics, and cybersecurity compliance operations. It offers a suite of products including E-Discovery, Digital Forensics, Privacy and Data Governance, and Cybersecurity Compliance, enabling organizations to manage and optimize their data risk management activities. The platform provides a range of features including legal hold, comprehensive interview, in-place preservation, ECA, collection and processing, e-discovery data management, review, employee change monitor, data source discovery, and legal project management. Exterro is used by over 30% of the Fortune 500 companies and is suitable for law enforcement, e-discovery professionals, forensic investigators, IT professionals, privacy and data governance professionals, and cybersecurity compliance professionals.