The Sleuth Kit (TSK) & Autopsy

A library to access the Expert Witness Compression Format (EWF) for digital forensics and incident response.
The Sleuth Kit is a collection of command line tools and a C library that allows you to analyze disk images and recover files from them. Autopsy is an easy to use, GUI-based program that allows you to efficiently analyze hard drives and smart phones, with a plug-in architecture for add-on modules in Java or Python.
Review of various MFT parsers used in digital forensics for analyzing NTFS file systems.
Easy-to-use live forensics toolbox for Linux endpoints with various capabilities such as process inspection, memory analysis, and YARA scanning.
NBD is a userland implementation of the Network Block Device protocol, allowing for remote access to block devices over a network.
A cybersecurity tool for collecting and analyzing forensic artifacts on live systems.
Hindsight is a free tool for analyzing web artifacts from Google Chrome/Chromium browsers and presenting the data in a timeline for forensic analysis.