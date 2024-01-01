The Sleuth Kit (TSK) & Autopsy Logo

The Sleuth Kit (TSK) & Autopsy

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

The Sleuth Kit is a collection of command line tools and a C library that allows you to analyze disk images and recover files from them. Autopsy is an easy to use, GUI-based program that allows you to efficiently analyze hard drives and smart phones, with a plug-in architecture for add-on modules in Java or Python.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsfile-recoveryforensic-analysis

ALTERNATIVES