The Sleuth Kit (TSK) & Autopsy

The Sleuth Kit is a collection of command line tools and a C library that allows you to analyze disk images and recover files from them. Autopsy is an easy to use, GUI-based program that allows you to efficiently analyze hard drives and smart phones, with a plug-in architecture for add-on modules in Java or Python.