A PHP 5.x polyfill for random_bytes() and random_int() created by Paragon Initiative Enterprises.
Stegdetect is an automated tool for detecting steganographic content in images. This repository has been updated to compile cleanly on Ubuntu since the original project appears to be abandoned and no longer accepts pull requests. It can be used for F5 detection, both simple and 'slow', to identify hidden information in images.
A PHP 5.x polyfill for random_bytes() and random_int() created by Paragon Initiative Enterprises.
Realtime privacy monitoring service for smartphones that analyzes how apps handle private information.
A portable public domain password hashing framework for PHP applications.
Detect stegano-hidden data in PNG & BMP using zsteg tool.
Simple C++ Encryption and Steganography tool for hiding files inside images using LSB encoding.
steg86 is a format-agnostic steganographic tool for x86 and AMD64 binaries.