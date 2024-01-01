Conmachi Container Scanner

Exploring the transition towards real sandbox containers and the differences in privileges compared to traditional sandboxes like Chrome.
Conmachi is a tool written in Golang for collecting information about a container environment and listing potential security issues. It can be statically compiled and run without dependencies, checking for disabled process and user namespacing, dangerous capabilities, disabled Seccomp/AppArmor profiles, and devices mounted from the host.
CloudScraper is a tool for enumerating cloud resources, including S3 Buckets, Azure Blobs, and Digital Ocean Storage Space.
Generate Amazon GuardDuty findings related to real AWS resources with multiple tests available.
A set of tools for fingerprinting and exploiting Amazon cloud infrastructures
Find exposed AWS cloud assets that you did not know you had.
Collection of Kubernetes manifests creating pods with elevated privileges for security testing.