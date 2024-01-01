Conmachi Container Scanner Logo

Conmachi is a tool written in Golang for collecting information about a container environment and listing potential security issues. It can be statically compiled and run without dependencies, checking for disabled process and user namespacing, dangerous capabilities, disabled Seccomp/AppArmor profiles, and devices mounted from the host.

