Conmachi Container Scanner

Conmachi is a tool written in Golang for collecting information about a container environment and listing potential security issues. It can be statically compiled and run without dependencies, checking for disabled process and user namespacing, dangerous capabilities, disabled Seccomp/AppArmor profiles, and devices mounted from the host.