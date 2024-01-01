Kubernetes Network Policy Recipes 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This repository contains various use cases of Kubernetes Network Policies and sample YAML files to leverage in your setup. If you ever wondered how to drop/restrict traffic to applications running on Kubernetes, read on. Easiest way to try out Network Policies is to create a new Google Kubernetes Engine cluster. Applying Network Policies on your existing cluster can disrupt the networking. At the time of writing, most cloud providers do not provide built-in network policy support. If you are not familiar with Network Policies at all, I recommend reading my Securing Kubernetes Cluster Networking article first. NetworkPolicies operate at layer 3 or 4 of OSI model (IP and port level). They are used to control the traffic in(ingress) and out(egress) of pods. An empty selector will match everything. For example spec.podSelector: {} will apply the policy to all pods in the current namespace. Selectors can only select Pods that are in the same namespace as the NetworkPolicies. Eg. spec.podSelector of an ingress rule can only select pods in the same namespace.