Commercial
Cloud Security
cloud-security
kubernetes-security
container-security
devsecops
runtime-security
cloud-native
ARMO Platform is a cloud security solution that combines application security, cloud security, and development security. The platform utilizes Kubescape, an open-source Kubernetes security tool, and eBPF technology for runtime security monitoring. It provides: - Cloud visibility and risk assessment through agentless scanning - Kubernetes security scanning in IDE and CI/CD pipelines - Runtime security monitoring - Security posture management for cloud environments The platform integrates with development workflows and offers security assessment capabilities for Kubernetes clusters, helping organizations identify and remediate security risks in cloud-native environments.

FEATURES

ALTERNATIVES

Docker Layer 2 ICC Bug Logo
Docker Layer 2 ICC Bug

Discover and understand the Docker Layer 2 ICC Bug and its implications on inter-container communication.

Free
Cloud Security
Dow Jones Hammer Logo
Dow Jones Hammer

Multi-account cloud security tool for AWS with real-time reporting and auto-remediation capabilities.

Free
Cloud Security
Atomic Reactor Logo
Atomic Reactor

Python library for building Docker images with advanced features.

Free
Cloud Security
Cloud Reports Logo
Cloud Reports

Tool for analyzing cloud resources against best practices and generating reports.

Free
Cloud Security
Cloud_enum Logo
Cloud_enum

Multi-cloud OSINT tool for enumerating public resources in AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud.

Free
Cloud Security
s3reverse Logo
s3reverse

Converts the format of various S3 buckets for bug bounty and security testing.

Free
Cloud Security
Varna Logo
Varna

AWS serverless cloud security tool for parsing and alerting on CloudTrail logs using EQL.

Free
Cloud Security
CloudTrail Partitioner Logo
CloudTrail Partitioner

A project that sets up partitioned Athena tables for CloudTrail logs and updates partitions nightly.

Free
Cloud Security

PINNED

InfoSecHired Logo

InfoSecHired

An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.

Commercial
Resources
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo

Fabric Platform by BlackStork

Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.

Free
Security Operations
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo

Mandos Brief Newsletter

Stay ahead in cybersecurity. Get the week's top cybersecurity news and insights in 8 minutes or less.

Free
Blogs and News
Wiz Logo

Wiz

Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.

Commercial
Cloud Security
RoboShadow Logo

RoboShadow

A cybersecurity platform that offers vulnerability scanning, Windows Defender and 3rd party AV management, and MFA compliance reporting, among other features.

Commercial
Vulnerability Management
Adversa AI Logo

Adversa AI

Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.

Commercial
AI Security
