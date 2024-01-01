Armo 0 Commercial

ARMO Platform is a cloud security solution that combines application security, cloud security, and development security. The platform utilizes Kubescape, an open-source Kubernetes security tool, and eBPF technology for runtime security monitoring. It provides: - Cloud visibility and risk assessment through agentless scanning - Kubernetes security scanning in IDE and CI/CD pipelines - Runtime security monitoring - Security posture management for cloud environments The platform integrates with development workflows and offers security assessment capabilities for Kubernetes clusters, helping organizations identify and remediate security risks in cloud-native environments.