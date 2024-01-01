Bubblewrap Logo

Bubblewrap is a setuid implementation of a subset of user namespaces. It provides a way to run unprivileged containers without requiring root privileges. It is designed to be a more secure alternative to other container runtimes like systemd-nspawn and Docker. Bubblewrap does not allow control over iptables, which is a significant difference from user namespaces.

