Open-source policy-as-code software for multi-cloud and SaaS environments with GPT model conversations and custom analysis policies.
Bubblewrap is a setuid implementation of a subset of user namespaces. It provides a way to run unprivileged containers without requiring root privileges. It is designed to be a more secure alternative to other container runtimes like systemd-nspawn and Docker. Bubblewrap does not allow control over iptables, which is a significant difference from user namespaces.
A collection of tools to debug and inspect Kubernetes resources and applications, managing eBPF programs execution and mapping kernel primitives to Kubernetes resources.
Burp extension for identifying cloud buckets and testing for vulnerabilities
Access Undenied parses AWS AccessDenied CloudTrail events, explains the reasons for them, and offers actionable fixes.
A Python script to test the security of AWS S3 buckets
Multi-account cloud security tool for AWS with real-time reporting and auto-remediation capabilities.