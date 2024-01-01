Operant AI 0 Commercial

Operant is a runtime protection platform that focuses on securing AI applications and cloud-native environments. The platform provides three main functionalities: 1. AI Application Protection: Secures AI prompts and interactions to prevent prompt injection and data exfiltration. 2. API Security: Implements adaptive internal firewalls to protect internal, legacy, and third-party APIs beyond traditional WAF capabilities. 3. Cloud Application Security: Provides runtime protection for cloud-native applications in Kubernetes environments, monitoring service-to-service interactions and API communications. The solution operates with zero instrumentation and code changes, offering automated redaction of sensitive data and real-time threat detection across container environments.