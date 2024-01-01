Operant AI

Operant is a runtime protection platform that focuses on securing AI applications and cloud-native environments. The platform provides three main functionalities: 1. AI Application Protection: Secures AI prompts and interactions to prevent prompt injection and data exfiltration. 2. API Security: Implements adaptive internal firewalls to protect internal, legacy, and third-party APIs beyond traditional WAF capabilities. 3. Cloud Application Security: Provides runtime protection for cloud-native applications in Kubernetes environments, monitoring service-to-service interactions and API communications. The solution operates with zero instrumentation and code changes, offering automated redaction of sensitive data and real-time threat detection across container environments.
FEATURES
ALTERNATIVES
Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.
An automated red teaming and security testing platform that continuously evaluates conversational AI applications for vulnerabilities and compliance with security standards.
Wald.ai is an AI security platform that provides enterprise access to multiple AI assistants while ensuring data protection and regulatory compliance.
TrojAI is an AI security platform that detects vulnerabilities in AI models and defends against attacks on AI applications.
Lakera Red is an automated safety and security assessment tool for GenAI applications
LLM Guard is a security toolkit that enhances the safety and security of interactions with Large Language Models (LLMs) by providing features like sanitization, harmful language detection, data leakage prevention, and resistance against prompt injection attacks.
WhyLabs is a platform that provides security, monitoring, and observability capabilities for Large Language Models (LLMs) and AI applications, enabling teams to protect against malicious prompts, data leaks, misinformation, and other vulnerabilities.
Tumeryk is a comprehensive security solution for large language models and generative AI systems, offering risk assessment, protection against jailbreaks, content moderation, and policy enforcement.
PINNED
InfoSecHired
An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.
Mandos Brief Newsletter
Stay ahead in cybersecurity. Get the week's top cybersecurity news and insights in 8 minutes or less.
Wiz
Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.
RoboShadow
A cybersecurity platform that offers vulnerability scanning, Windows Defender and 3rd party AV management, and MFA compliance reporting, among other features.
Adversa AI
Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.