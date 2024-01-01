CloudDefense.AI 5.0 ( 7 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website 5

CloudDefense.AI is multi-layered Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that safeguards your cloud infrastructure and cloud-native apps with unrivaled expertise, precision, and confidence. Seamlessly connecting with your Cloud and Kubernetes landscape, our revolutionary CNAPP ensures lightning-fast infrastructure scans and delivers comprehensive vulnerability reports in mere minutes. No extra resources, no maintenance hassle. A Unified Solution for Your Cloud and Applications Imagine having all your cloud protection needs in a single, easy-to-use platform. From tackling vulnerabilities to ensuring multi-cloud compliance, safeguarding workloads, and securing containers – we’ve got it all covered. From Code-to-Cloud, Stay Secured with one of the Industries Best CNAPP Elevate your Code-to-Cloud experience with the excellence of our industry-leading CNAPP, delivering unmatched security to ensure your business’s data integrity and confidentiality. Why we are the Best CNAPP Your Safety, Our Priority! From advanced threat detection to real-time monitoring and rapid incident response, our platform delivers complete protection, providing you with the confidence to navigate today’s complex security challenges. Powerful Agentless CNAPP A Unified Solution for Your Cloud and Applications Effortlessly Remediate in Minutes Robust Shift Left Security Proactively Detect and Analyze Real-Time Threats Boosted Collaboration Across Teams