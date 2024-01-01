CloudDefense.AI

A tool for testing AWS S3 bucket permissions and security
Access Undenied parses AWS AccessDenied CloudTrail events, explains the reasons for them, and offers actionable fixes.
An open source cloud security platform for discovering, prioritizing, and remediating risks in the cloud.
An open-source security tool for AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Kubernetes security assessments and audits.
Discover and understand the Docker Layer 2 ICC Bug and its implications on inter-container communication.
A collection of security workshops and hands-on content for AWS security services and techniques