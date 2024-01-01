RAD Security is a cloud native security platform that creates behavioral fingerprints of cloud workloads, infrastructure, and identities. The platform utilizes eBPF technology to establish baseline behaviors across software supply chain, cloud infrastructure, and Kubernetes environments. It provides runtime verification capabilities to detect deviations from established behavioral patterns, focusing on identifying potential security incidents in cloud native environments. The solution offers capabilities for: - Kubernetes security posture management - Cloud native identity and access monitoring - Software supply chain verification - Runtime threat detection - Cloud infrastructure security monitoring - Behavioral-based zero-day attack detection
