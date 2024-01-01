HoneyView is a tool for analyzing honeyd logfiles graphically and textually.
Sysdig is a universal system visibility tool with native support for containers. It provides deep system visibility and is easy to use. Csysdig is a simple, intuitive, and fully customizable curses UI for sysdig. To get started, run Sysdig in a container using the provided command, or install the latest release with a deb or rpm package for your distribution.
Python application to translate Zeek logs into ElasticSearch's bulk load JSON format with detailed instructions and features.
Serverless, real-time data analysis framework for incident detection and response.
Cybersecurity project for security monitoring of Node.js applications.
Sysmon for Linux is a tool that monitors and logs system activity with advanced filtering to identify malicious activity.
Elastic is a search-powered AI company that enables users to find answers from all data in real-time at scale.