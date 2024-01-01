MKIT - Managed Kubernetes Inspection Tool

A tool to analyze and audit AWS environments for security issues and misconfigurations.
MKIT is a Managed Kubernetes Inspection Tool that leverages FOSS tools to query and validate several common security-related configuration settings of managed Kubernetes cluster objects and the workloads/resources running inside the cluster. It runs entirely from a local Docker container and queries your cloud provider's APIs and the Kubernetes API to determine if certain misconfigurations are found. The same Docker container then launches a web UI to view and navigate the results on localhost:8000. MKIT provides security-minded Kubernetes cluster administrators with a quick way to assess several common misconfigurations in their Kubernetes environment. Supported Managed Kubernetes providers include Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS), Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS), and Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE). Note: Authenticating to AKS-Engine clusters using Azure for AD is not yet supported.
Multi-account cloud security tool for AWS with real-time reporting and auto-remediation capabilities.
A tool to enumerate S3 buckets for a specific target
A small project for continuous auditing of internet-facing AWS services
Implements a cloud version of the Shadow Copy attack against domain controllers in AWS, allowing theft of domain user hashes.
Tool for analyzing cloud resources against best practices and generating reports.