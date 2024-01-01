MKIT - Managed Kubernetes Inspection Tool 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

MKIT is a Managed Kubernetes Inspection Tool that leverages FOSS tools to query and validate several common security-related configuration settings of managed Kubernetes cluster objects and the workloads/resources running inside the cluster. It runs entirely from a local Docker container and queries your cloud provider's APIs and the Kubernetes API to determine if certain misconfigurations are found. The same Docker container then launches a web UI to view and navigate the results on localhost:8000. MKIT provides security-minded Kubernetes cluster administrators with a quick way to assess several common misconfigurations in their Kubernetes environment. Supported Managed Kubernetes providers include Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS), Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS), and Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE). Note: Authenticating to AKS-Engine clusters using Azure for AD is not yet supported.