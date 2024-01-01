A massive SQL injection vulnerability scanner
SecretScanner is a standalone tool that retrieves and searches container and host filesystems, matching the contents against a database of approximately 140 secret types. It can find unprotected secrets in container images or file systems. Secrets are any kind of sensitive or private data which gives authorized users permission to access critical IT infrastructure (such as accounts, devices, network, cloud based services), applications, storage, databases and other kinds of critical data for an organization. For example, passwords, AWS access IDs, AWS secret access keys, Google OAuth Key etc. are secrets. Secrets should be strictly kept private. However, sometimes attackers can easily access secrets due to flawed security policies or inadvertent mistakes by developers.
A massive SQL injection vulnerability scanner
A local privilege escalation vulnerability in the Linux kernel known for its catchy name and potential damages.
A framework for building code injection vulnerability testbeds
A presentation about the OWASP Top 10, a list of the most critical security risks to web applications.
A collection of real-world scenarios to evaluate command injection detection and exploitation abilities
A vulnerability management tool for macOS that monitors and detects vulnerabilities in over 100 apps.