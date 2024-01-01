A comprehensive list of search filters for the SHODAN search engine.
Security Trainings offers free training sessions on Reverse Engineering, Malware Analysis, and Exploit Development, covering topics from lab setup to practical malware analysis sessions.
A condensed field guide for cyber security incident responders, covering incident response processes, attacker tactics, and practical techniques for handling incidents.
An annual jeopardy-style capture-the-flag contest with challenges related to cybersecurity.
Comprehensive endpoint protection platform providing unified visibility and security for cloud workloads, endpoints, and containers.
A project developed for pentesters to practice SQL Injection concepts in a controlled environment.
Cheat sheet with common enumeration and attack methods for Windows Active Directory.