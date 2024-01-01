Dr. Fu's Security Blog: Malware Analysis Tutorials: a Reverse Engineering Approach

Malware Analysis Tutorials: a Reverse Engineering Approach This tutorial series provides a comprehensive guide to malware analysis, covering topics such as setting up a lab configuration, reverse engineering, and debugging. The tutorials are designed to be completed independently, with each lesson focusing on a specific topic and providing hands-on experience with malware analysis. The series covers topics such as VM-based analysis, ring3 debugging, anti-debugging, and more. This tutorial series is ideal for those looking to gain a deeper understanding of malware analysis and reverse engineering.