VxSig is a tool to automatically generate AV byte signatures from similar binaries.
Reversing With Lena (Tutorials) by lena151 is a collection of educational resources focused on reverse engineering, providing tutorials and guides for beginners and advanced users alike. The content covers various topics such as disassembly, debugging, malware analysis, and more, offering valuable insights into the world of cybersecurity.
Holistic malware analysis platform with interactive sandbox, static analyzer, and emulation capabilities.
A collaborative malware analysis framework with various features for automated analysis tasks.
Kaitai Struct is a declarative language for describing binary data structures.
GuardDog is a CLI tool for identifying malicious PyPI and npm packages through heuristics and Semgrep rules.
A tool that generates Yara rules from training data using logistic regression and random forest classifiers.