DIANNA AI Cyber Companion

Sense Defence is a next-generation web security suite that leverages AI to provide real-time threat detection and blocking.
Deep Instinct's DIANNA (Deep Instinct Artificial Neural Network Assistant) is an AI-powered cybersecurity companion that analyzes and explains unknown threats. It provides actionable insights and explainability into never-before-seen threats, including intricate binaries. DIANNA leverages generative AI to offer expert-level malware analysis, translating code intent and activity into natural language reports. Key features include: - Analyzes various file formats like binaries, scripts, documents for threats - Translates code to explain its intent, actions, and potential impact - Offers insights into Deep Instinct's prevention models for visibility - Automates tedious SOC analysis tasks to enhance efficiency - Designed with data privacy, never using files to train models
Sense Defence is a next-generation web security suite that leverages AI to provide real-time threat detection and blocking.
FortiAI is an AI assistant that uses generative AI combined with Fortinet's security expertise to guide analysts through threat investigation, response automation, and complex SecOps workflows.
CalypsoAI is a platform that provides centralized security, observability, and control for deploying and scaling large language models and generative AI across an enterprise.
WhyLabs is a platform that provides security, monitoring, and observability capabilities for Large Language Models (LLMs) and AI applications, enabling teams to protect against malicious prompts, data leaks, misinformation, and other vulnerabilities.
Lakera Red is an automated safety and security assessment tool for GenAI applications
Infinity Platform / Infinity AI is an AI-powered threat intelligence and generative AI service that combines AI-powered threat intelligence with generative AI capabilities for comprehensive threat prevention, automated threat response, and efficient security administration.