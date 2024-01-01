DIANNA AI Cyber Companion 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Deep Instinct's DIANNA (Deep Instinct Artificial Neural Network Assistant) is an AI-powered cybersecurity companion that analyzes and explains unknown threats. It provides actionable insights and explainability into never-before-seen threats, including intricate binaries. DIANNA leverages generative AI to offer expert-level malware analysis, translating code intent and activity into natural language reports. Key features include: - Analyzes various file formats like binaries, scripts, documents for threats - Translates code to explain its intent, actions, and potential impact - Offers insights into Deep Instinct's prevention models for visibility - Automates tedious SOC analysis tasks to enhance efficiency - Designed with data privacy, never using files to train models