AndroL4b 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

AndroL4b is an android security virtual machine based on Ubuntu-Mate, including a collection of the latest frameworks, tutorials, and labs for reverse engineering and malware analysis. The v.3 update includes tool updates, new tools and labs, upgrade to Ubuntu Mate 17.04, cleanup, and tools like Radare2, Frida, ByteCodeViewer, MobSF, Drozer, APKtool, AndroidStudio, BurpSuite, Wireshark, MARA, and FindBugs-IDEA.