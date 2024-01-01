AndroL4b Logo

AndroL4b

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

AndroL4b is an android security virtual machine based on Ubuntu-Mate, including a collection of the latest frameworks, tutorials, and labs for reverse engineering and malware analysis. The v.3 update includes tool updates, new tools and labs, upgrade to Ubuntu Mate 17.04, cleanup, and tools like Radare2, Frida, ByteCodeViewer, MobSF, Drozer, APKtool, AndroidStudio, BurpSuite, Wireshark, MARA, and FindBugs-IDEA.

Specialized Security
Free
reverse-engineeringmalware-analysisubuntufridaapktool

ALTERNATIVES

AVEVA

0 (0)

AVEVA is a global leader in industrial software offering solutions for various industries and specializing in engineering, operations, data management, and digital transformation.

Specialized Security
Free